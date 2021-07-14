Her flight has sparked excitement among many famous Indians, including the the country’s vice president Venkaiah Naidu, who tweeted that she will be a role model for girls everywhere.

Billionaire and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, also congratulated Bandla on, and said her flight is a sign that India’s women are “breaking glass ceilings” everywhere.

Branson’s joy ride

On Sunday, Branson became the first person to ride into space aboard a rocket he helped fund. Before the crack of dawn, he along with his crewmembers boarded the SpaceShipTwo, a winged plane with a single rocket motor that his company, Virgin Galactic, has spent nearly two decades developing.

This flight, which came just nine days beforebillionaire Jeff Bezos is slated to rocket into suborbital space aboard his own company’s spacecraft, is a landmark moment for the commercial space industry. The up-and-coming sector has for years been seeking to make suborbital space tourism (a relatively simple straight-up-and-down flight, as opposed to orbiting the Earth for longer periods) a viable business with the aim of allowing thousands of people to experience the adrenaline rush and sweeping views of our home planet that such flights can offer.