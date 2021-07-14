“I believe that with Fidji at the helm we’ll be in an even stronger position to realize our full potential and I look forward to working with her in our journey ahead,” said Mehta, who will transition into the role of executive chairman of the board.

Simo first joined Facebook in 2011 and has spent a decade at the social media giant. At Facebook, she oversaw development and strategy for its app, including its News Feed, Stories, Groups, Video and Marketplace services. Prior to that, she worked at eBay, where she was part of the company’s strategy team.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday, Simo made clear she would draw on her experience working at Facebook, where she helped design its advertising business, to grow Instacart’s more nascent ad sales operation. She said she “can’t wait to work with [consumer packaged goods] companies big and small to help them get their products discovered.”

Nilam Ganenthiran, president of Instacart, told CNN Business in March the company aims to develop “a leading advertising platform that supports the entire grocery ecosystem.”