Wednesday’s announcement effectively set the stop clock for McCarthy, and the source said there is a recognition that it will be important to have GOP members in place for that first hearing.

Meanwhile, Democratic sources previously told CNN their strategy is to avoid turning the committee’s efforts into a spectacle and keep most work for the committee behind closed doors.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed eight members to the select committee, including one Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. In her first interview since being tapped for the investigation, Cheney warned McCarthy against naming Republicans who are still challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election results or downplaying January 6.

“It’s very important that we have members who are committed to upholding the rule of law and members who are committed to their oaths to the Constitution,” Cheney said to CNN. “And I would certainly hope that the minority leader will be guided by that as he makes his choices.”

This story has been updated with additional developments Wednesday.