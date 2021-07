Article content

CAIRO — The Ever Given container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal in March left Egyptian waters at 4 a.m. local time following inspections at Port Said, a canal source said on Tuesday.

Ship tracker MarineTraffic showed the Ever Given to be underway in the Mediterranean Sea north of the Egyptian coast. (Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Louise Heavens)