This Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap is so easy, stuffed with classic burger ingredients and wrapped in a crunchy tortilla. Use any burger meat you wish here!

Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap

Recently I shared this Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap on my Instagram and Pinterest feed and it pretty much went viral! So many of you asked for the recipe so here it is. Inspired by Taco Bell’s popular Crunch Wrap Supreme, only with hamburger ingredients on a low-carb wrap for a fun twist on the classic. For more unique cheeseburger recipes, try my Inside Out Turkey Cheeseburgers, Cheeseburger Soup, and Cheeseburger Salad.

The first time I made this crunch wrap on Instagram, I used lean beef for the patty which I found a bite dry. This time around, I used 93% ground turkey, and it was much juicier. Feel free to use whatever kind of ground meat you prefer, meatless burgers work fine too. Just make sure your tortilla is at least 10 inches.

Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap Ideas

I filled my crunch wrap with traditional burger fixins’: cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, dill pickles, red onions, and shredded lettuce. Below are even more ideas for what to put in your cheeseburger wrap. Let me know in the comments what combinations you come up with!

Also, Taco Bell puts a tostada in the middle of their wrap to make it crunch. I left it out to save calories, but if you want the crunch, add it!

Sauce: BBQ sauce, Dijon mustard, mayo, salsa

Veggies: Caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, avocado, pickled onions

Cheese: Blue cheese, gouda, brie, white cheddar

Spice: Jalapenos, green chilies

Meat: Bacon

Crunch: Tostada, potato chips, air fryer fries

How to Fold a Crunch Wrap

Lay a 10-inch tortilla down and put the burger patty on the bottom with all the other ingredients on top.

Fold one of the sides of the tortilla over and then keep folding the other sides over each other.

Place the wrap folded side down in the skillet or air fryer and cook for a couple minutes to seal the tortilla.

Flip over to brown the other side.

