Recently I shared this Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap on my Instagram and Pinterest feed and it pretty much went viral! So many of you asked for the recipe so here it is. Inspired by Taco Bell’s popular Crunch Wrap Supreme, only with hamburger ingredients on a low-carb wrap for a fun twist on the classic. For more unique cheeseburger recipes, try my Inside Out Turkey Cheeseburgers, Cheeseburger Soup, and Cheeseburger Salad.
The first time I made this crunch wrap on Instagram, I used lean beef for the patty which I found a bite dry. This time around, I used 93% ground turkey, and it was much juicier. Feel free to use whatever kind of ground meat you prefer, meatless burgers work fine too. Just make sure your tortilla is at least 10 inches.
Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap Ideas
I filled my crunch wrap with traditional burger fixins’: cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, dill pickles, red onions, and shredded lettuce. Below are even more ideas for what to put in your cheeseburger wrap. Let me know in the comments what combinations you come up with!
Also, Taco Bell puts a tostada in the middle of their wrap to make it crunch. I left it out to save calories, but if you want the crunch, add it!
- Sauce: BBQ sauce, Dijon mustard, mayo, salsa
- Veggies: Caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, avocado, pickled onions
- Cheese: Blue cheese, gouda, brie, white cheddar
- Spice: Jalapenos, green chilies
- Meat: Bacon
- Crunch: Tostada, potato chips, air fryer fries
How to Fold a Crunch Wrap
- Lay a 10-inch tortilla down and put the burger patty on the bottom with all the other ingredients on top.
- Fold one of the sides of the tortilla over and then keep folding the other sides over each other.
- Place the wrap folded side down in the skillet or air fryer and cook for a couple minutes to seal the tortilla.
- Flip over to brown the other side.
Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap
This Cheeseburger Crunch Wrap is so easy, stuffed with classic burger ingredients and wrapped in a crunchy tortilla. Use any burger meat you wish here!
- 8 ounces 93% ground turkey
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 large, 10-inch low-carb tortillas (Tumaros)
- 2 slices American or cheddar, (.7 ounces each)
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 tablespoon golden mustard
- dill pickle and red onion slices
- shredded lettuce
- olive oil spray
Optional for crunch:
- Add air fryer french fries or chips, if desired (extra)
For Skillet:
Spray a skillet and heat over medium heat. Add the burgers and cook 5 minutes on each side, until cooked through.
Wipe clean and spray with oil, keep heated over medium-low heat.
Place the burger in the center of the wrap followed by the cheese, pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard and lettuce. Fold the sides over to crunch wrap it by folding the sides over each other.
-
Place on the hot skillet, folded side down. Cook until browned, 1 to 2 minutes, then flip and continue cooking until browned and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes more.
For Air Fryer:
Air fry the burgers 400F 10 to 14 min turning halfway, until cooked through in the center.
-
Wipe the air fryer basket clean and spray with oil.
Place the burger in the center of the wrap followed by the cheese, pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard and lettuce.
Fold the sides over to crunch wrap it and place it on the air fryer basket, folded side down.
Preheat your air fryer for 5 minutes at 400 degrees F, and then add your wrap inside folded side down, spritz the top with oil and air fry for 4 to 5 minutes, flip carefully halfway.
Personally I think this worked better in a skillet.
Serving: 1crunch wrap, Calories: 354kcal, Carbohydrates: 22g, Protein: 33g, Fat: 18.5g, Saturated Fat: 6.5g, Cholesterol: 103.5mg, Sodium: 1282.5mg, Fiber: 10g, Sugar: 1.5g
Blue Smart Points: 11
Green Smart Points: 11
Purple Smart Points: 11
