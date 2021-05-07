For Cam Wallace, who is best known for producing Beyonce’s “Upgrade U,” last year saw the arrival of his his 6 Rings EP. His 2020 also presented a new deal with Motown, one he recently celebrated with a brand new track.
Wallace’s latest effort is titled “We Made It,” and as you may have assumed, the track celebrates his newfound success in his career. He explained the song in a press statement saying, “We made it in a complete mood. Really embracing that moment of finally arriving at your destination. Reaching the goal, whether big or small.”
You can press play on it below.