A free 7-day, flexible weight loss meal plan including breakfast, lunch and dinner and a shopping list. Recipes include macros and WW Points.
7-Day Healthy Meal Plan
Why Should Everyone Meal Plan?
Meal planning is a great way to organize your meals for the week ahead. You also save time and money in the supermarket! And of course, planning ahead helps you stick to your goals!
About The Meal Plan
If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. You should aim for around 1500 calories* per day.
There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.
THE DETAILS:
Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. While we truly believe there is no one size fits all meal plan, we did our best to come up with something that appeals to a wide range of individuals. Everything is Weight Watchers friendly, I included the updated WW Blue SP for your convenience, feel free to swap out any recipes you wish or just use this for inspiration!
The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan. I’ve even included brand recommendations of products I love and use often. Cross check your cabinets because many condiments you’ll notice I use often, so you may already have a lot of them.
And last, but certainly not least, this meal plan is flexible and realistic. There’s plenty of wiggle room for cocktails, healthy snacks, dessert and dinner out. And if necessary, you can move some things around to make it work with your schedule. Please let me know if you’re using these plans, this will help me decide if I should continue sharing them!
MONDAY (5/10)
B: Greek Yogurt with Berries, Nuts and Honey (5B 8G 5P)
L: Low-Yolk Egg Salad (1B 3G 1P) on 1 slice whole grain bread (3B 3G 3P) and an apple (0B 0G 0P)
D: Instant Pot Baked Ziti (11B 11G 4P)
Totals: WW Points 20B 25G 13P, Calories 1,028*
TUESDAY (5/11)
B: Protein PB & J Smoothie Bowls (5B 5G 5P)
L: Low-Yolk Egg Salad (1B 3G 1P) on 1 slice whole grain bread (3B 3G 3P) and an apple (0B 0G 0P)
D: Grilled Steak Fajitas (10B 14G 10P)
Totals: WW Points 19B 25G 19P, Calories 1,062*
WEDNESDAY (5/12)
B: Egg, Tomato and Scallion Sandwich (4B 6G 4P)
L: LEFTOVER Grilled Steak Fajitas (10B 14G 10P)
D: Easy Shredded Harissa Chicken (2B 3G 2P) with ¾ cup brown rice (5B 5G 0P) , ½ cup cucumber (0B 0G 0P) and ¼ cup Tzatziki (0B 0G 0P)
Totals: WW Points 21B 28G 16P, Calories 1,049*
THURSDAY (5/13)
B: Protein PB & J Smoothie Bowls (5B 5G 5P)
L: Chicken Club Lettuce Wrap Sandwich (5B 7G 5P) with 1 cup grapes (0B 0G 0P)
D: One Pan Roasted Potatoes, Sausage and Peppers (8B 8G 4P)
Totals: WW Points 18B 20G 14P, Calories 971*
FRIDAY (5/14)
B: Egg, Tomato and Scallion Sandwich (4B 6G 4P)
L: Chicken Club Lettuce Wrap Sandwich (5B 7G 5P) with 1 cup grapes (0B 0G 0P)
D: Seattle Asian Salmon Bowls* (7B 10G 4P)
Totals: WW Points 16B 23G 13P, Calories 986*
SATURDAY (5/15)
B: High Protein Oat Waffles (3B 4G 1P) with 1 cup sliced strawberries (0B 0G 0P) and 1 tablespoon maple syrup (3B 3G 3P)
L: Salmon Avocado Salad (5B 8G 5P)
D: ORDER IN!
Totals: WW Points 11B 15G 9P, Calories 548*
SUNDAY (5/16)
B: Harissa Eggs in Purgatory (0B 2G 0P) with 1 slice whole grain toast (3B 3G 3P)
L: Grilled Vegetable Orzo Pasta Salad (7B 7G 7P)
D: Broiled or Grilled Pollo Sabroso (3B 9G 7P) with Peruvian Green Sauce (1B 1G 1P) and Instant Pot Black Beans (0B 3G 0P) and grilled corn on the cob (0B 3G 0P)
Totals: WW Points 14B 28G 18P, Calories 892*
*This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.
**Cook an extra pound of salmon for lunch Saturday.
Shopping List
Produce
- 2 medium apples (any variety)
- ¾ pound red or green seedless grapes
- 1 (1-pound) clamshell fresh strawberries
- 1 (6-ounce) clamshell fresh blueberries (optional, for Smoothie bowls)
- 1 small lemon
- 2 medium heads garlic
- 1 large (10-ounce) zucchini
- 2 large English cucumbers
- 2 small cucumbers
- 4 medium red bell peppers
- 2 medium yellow bell peppers
- 1 medium orange or green bell pepper
- 1 medium poblano pepper
- 3 small jalapenos
- 1 ½ pounds (3 large) Russet or New potatoes
- 3 small (5-ounce) Hass avocados
- 4 medium ears of corn
- 1 small package sprouts, such as daikon radish
- 2 medium bunches scallions
- 1 small bunch/container fresh dill
- 1 small bunch/container fresh chives1 small bunch/container fresh rosemary (can sub dry in One Pan Sausage and Potatoes, if desired)
- 1 small bunch/container fresh basil
- 1 large bunch cilantro
- 1 small bag/bunch fresh spinach
- 1 medium head Iceberg lettuce
- 1 small head Romaine lettuce
- ½ small head red cabbage
- 1 (1-pound) package cherry or grape tomatoes
- 2 medium vine-ripened tomatoes
- 2 small red onions
- 4 medium yellow onions
- 1 medium white onion
Meat, Poultry and Fish
- 1 ½ pounds flank steak
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 6 medium-sized bone-in, skin on chicken thighs
- 2 pounds wild salmon fillets
- 1 package center-cut bacon
- 1 pound Italian chicken sausage
- 6 ounces (about 6 slices) deli chicken or turkey breast
Grains*
- 1 loaf sliced whole grain bread
- 1 package orzo pasta
- 1 package whole wheat (small) pasta, such as ziti or cavatappi (I like Delallo)
- 1 package (6-inch) flour tortillas
- 2 small sandwich rolls (can sub sliced bread in Egg Sandwich, if desired)
- 1 small package oat flour (or can sub old fashioned oats and grind yourself, if desired)
- 1 small package dry brown rice (or 5 cups pre-cooked)
Condiments and Spices
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Canola oil
- Cooking spray
- Olive oil spray (or get a Misto oil mister)
- Kosher salt (I like Diamond Crystal)
- Pepper grinder (or fresh peppercorns)
- Green Tabasco
- Smoked paprika
- Coriander
- Chili powder
- Cumin
- Dried oregano
- Garlic powder
- Adobo seasoning (I like Goya)
- Sazon (I like Badia)
- Regular or reduced sodium soy sauce*
- White vinegar
- Unfiltered apple cider vinegar (I like Braggs)
- Red wine vinegar
- Dried parsley
- Dijon mustard
- Yellow mustard
- Maple syrup
- Vanilla extract
- Honey
- Sesame oil
- Rice wine vinegar
- Mirin
- Wasabi (in a tube)
- Toasted sesame seeds
- Regular or light mayonnaise
Dairy & Misc. Refrigerated Items
- 1 dozen large eggs
- 1 (17.5-ounce) container nonfat plain Greek yogurt (I like Fage or Stonyfield)
- 1 small tub part-skim ricotta
- 1 small wedge Pecorino Romano cheese
- 1 (8-ounce) bag part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1 small carton almond, oat or dairy milk (you need ½ cup)
- 1 small carton 4% milk small curd cottage cheese
Canned and Jarred
- 1 small jar Harissa sauce (I like Mina)
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
- 1 (32-ounce) carton low sodium chicken broth
- 1 jar marinara (or ingredients to make your own)
- 1 small jar peanut butter
Frozen
- 1 small package blueberries
- 1 small package strawberries
Misc. Dry Goods
- 1 small package nori (roasted seaweed)
- Baking powder
- Vanilla protein powder
- Chia seeds (optional, for Smoothie Bowl)
- Granulated sugar (optional, for Oat Waffles)
- 1 pound dry black beans
- 1 small package chopped walnuts (if buying from bulk bin, you need 1 tablespoon)
Non-Food Items
- 1 small package parchment paper
*You can buy gluten free, if desired