7-Day Healthy Meal Plan

Why Should Everyone Meal Plan?

Meal planning is a great way to organize your meals for the week ahead. You also save time and money in the supermarket! And of course, planning ahead helps you stick to your goals!

About The Meal Plan

If you’re new to my meal plans, I’ve been sharing these free, 7-day flexible healthy meal plans (you can see my previous meal plans here) that are meant as a guide, with plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food, coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc. or swap recipes out for meals you prefer, you can search for recipes by course in the index. You should aim for around 1500 calories* per day.

There’s also a precise, organized grocery list that will make grocery shopping so much easier and much less stressful. Save you money and time. You’ll dine out less often, waste less food and you’ll have everything you need on hand to help keep you on track.

THE DETAILS:

Breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday, are designed to serve 1 while dinners and all meals on Saturday and Sunday are designed to serve a family of 4. Some recipes make enough leftovers for two nights or lunch the next day. While we truly believe there is no one size fits all meal plan, we did our best to come up with something that appeals to a wide range of individuals. Everything is Weight Watchers friendly, I included the updated WW Blue SP for your convenience, feel free to swap out any recipes you wish or just use this for inspiration!

The grocery list is comprehensive and includes everything you need to make all meals on the plan. I’ve even included brand recommendations of products I love and use often. Cross check your cabinets because many condiments you’ll notice I use often, so you may already have a lot of them.

And last, but certainly not least, this meal plan is flexible and realistic. There’s plenty of wiggle room for cocktails, healthy snacks, dessert and dinner out. And if necessary, you can move some things around to make it work with your schedule. Please let me know if you’re using these plans, this will help me decide if I should continue sharing them!

MONDAY (5/10)

B: Greek Yogurt with Berries, Nuts and Honey (5B 8G 5P)

L: Low-Yolk Egg Salad (1B 3G 1P) on 1 slice whole grain bread (3B 3G 3P) and an apple (0B 0G 0P)

D: Instant Pot Baked Ziti (11B 11G 4P)

Totals: WW Points 20B 25G 13P, Calories 1,028*

TUESDAY (5/11)

B: Protein PB & J Smoothie Bowls (5B 5G 5P)

L: Low-Yolk Egg Salad (1B 3G 1P) on 1 slice whole grain bread (3B 3G 3P) and an apple (0B 0G 0P)

D: Grilled Steak Fajitas (10B 14G 10P)

Totals: WW Points 19B 25G 19P, Calories 1,062*

WEDNESDAY (5/12)

B: Egg, Tomato and Scallion Sandwich (4B 6G 4P)

L: LEFTOVER Grilled Steak Fajitas (10B 14G 10P)

D: Easy Shredded Harissa Chicken (2B 3G 2P) with ¾ cup brown rice (5B 5G 0P) , ½ cup cucumber (0B 0G 0P) and ¼ cup Tzatziki (0B 0G 0P)

Totals: WW Points 21B 28G 16P, Calories 1,049*

THURSDAY (5/13)

B: Protein PB & J Smoothie Bowls (5B 5G 5P)

L: Chicken Club Lettuce Wrap Sandwich (5B 7G 5P) with 1 cup grapes (0B 0G 0P)

D: One Pan Roasted Potatoes, Sausage and Peppers (8B 8G 4P)

Totals: WW Points 18B 20G 14P, Calories 971*

FRIDAY (5/14)

B: Egg, Tomato and Scallion Sandwich (4B 6G 4P)

L: Chicken Club Lettuce Wrap Sandwich (5B 7G 5P) with 1 cup grapes (0B 0G 0P)

D: Seattle Asian Salmon Bowls* (7B 10G 4P)

Totals: WW Points 16B 23G 13P, Calories 986*

SATURDAY (5/15)

B: High Protein Oat Waffles (3B 4G 1P) with 1 cup sliced strawberries (0B 0G 0P) and 1 tablespoon maple syrup (3B 3G 3P)

L: Salmon Avocado Salad (5B 8G 5P)

D: ORDER IN!

Totals: WW Points 11B 15G 9P, Calories 548*

SUNDAY (5/16)

B: Harissa Eggs in Purgatory (0B 2G 0P) with 1 slice whole grain toast (3B 3G 3P)

L: Grilled Vegetable Orzo Pasta Salad (7B 7G 7P)

D: Broiled or Grilled Pollo Sabroso (3B 9G 7P) with Peruvian Green Sauce (1B 1G 1P) and Instant Pot Black Beans (0B 3G 0P) and grilled corn on the cob (0B 3G 0P)

Totals: WW Points 14B 28G 18P, Calories 892*

*This is just a guide, women should aim for around 1500 calories per day. Here’s a helpful calculator to estimate your calorie needs. I’ve left plenty of wiggle room for you to add more food such as coffee, beverages, fruits, snacks, dessert, wine, etc.

**Cook an extra pound of salmon for lunch Saturday.

