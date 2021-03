The company announced Friday it appointed Drew Vollero to the position — weeks after the site was thrust into the spotlight because of its role in the GameStop trading frenzy

Snap SNAP Vollero’s appointment adds to speculation about a Reddit initial public offering, a move its senior leaders have publicly discussed mulling. He previously worked as the first CFO at Snapchat’s parent company, helping lead it to a $3.4 billion IPO in 2017 . Most recently, he served as CFO of security firm Allied Universal.

“Drew is an industry thought leader who brings a track record of building a global finance organization for high growth companies,” Steve Huffman, co-founder and CEO of Reddit, said in a statement. “He will be a tremendous addition to our Executive Team, as Reddit continues accelerating our business and user growth.”

GameStop GME AMC AMC Reddit was all over the headlines in late January, when users of its community WallStreetBets drove a massive surge in the trading volume and prices ofand other “meme” stocks. Huffman testified alongside the CEO of trading app Robinhood and others in a Congressional hearing on the event last month.