Most emerging Asian share markets rose

on Tuesday, tracking a recovery in U.S. equity futures following

a pullback in Treasury yields, while regional currencies

reversed early losses as the greenback gave up most of its

gains.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged lower after

hitting a one-year high on Monday. Nasdaq futures bounced

1.1%, paring some losses from a sell-off in technology-related

shares on Monday that pushed the index into correction

territory.

Reflecting moves in U.S. yields, Indonesia’s 10-year

benchmark yield came off a five-month high hit

earlier in the session, while its Indian counterpart

also slipped.

Positive cues from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

aided sentiment and boosted equities. Yellen said on Monday that

U.S. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package

would provide enough resources to fuel a “very strong” U.S.

economic recovery.

Singapore’s benchmark index climbed over 1%, while

India and Malaysia added about 0.5% each.

South Korean shares, which shed as much as 2%

earlier in the day on the back of a sell-off in technology

stocks, recouped some losses to trade 0.7% lower by 0740 GMT.

A slipping U.S. dollar drove a recovery in most emerging