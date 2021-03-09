After the Senate passed its version of the bill over the weekend , the House had initially been expected to vote on the revised legislation Tuesday, but now it appears the chamber is on track for a final vote Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters a final vote will come “Wednesday morning at the latest” and that the timing depends on when they get the bill back from the Senate, but that there are no hang-ups to the legislation.

“It depends on when we get the paper from the Senate,” Pelosi said on Monday. “It has to be very precise, and it takes time to do that. It has some changes that they have to precisely write. It could be that we get it tomorrow afternoon and then it has to go to Rules. And we’d take it up Wednesday morning at the latest.”

A senior Democratic leadership aide told CNN the vote will “most likely” take place on Wednesday.