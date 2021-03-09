Hollywood Movie-Making with screenwriter Kieran Fitzgerald.
Twice 5 Miles Radio welcomes screenwriter Kieran Fitzgerald to the microphone.
In this insightful conversation, Kieran explores the idea of how he uses healthy internal creative pressure to write winning screenplays for the Hollywood movie-making community, a community he loves. Kieran’s screenwriting credits include Snowden, The Homesman, Wormwood (Netflix), and The Ballad of Esequiel Hernandez.
When Kieran writes, he imagines that he’s also the person in the movie theater watching the movie. Kieran’s goal is to see if it’s possible to react to his writing sentence by sentence in the same way he’d respond to it as the viewer months down the line watching the movie in the movie theater.
Kieran goes on to tell us how in the surprising circus of Hollywood movie-making, you never know what might happen, when it will happen, or who might help when it does.
Kieran also offers several practical tips on how to develop your screenwriting skills. For example, Kieran recommends studying literature pieces as if they were malleable, imperfect, entirely fallible attempts. This approach allows you to put the literary work on your desk as if it were a rough draft waiting for your eyes only.
Kieran reports that Hollywood is rapidly moving into the high-quality podcast arena? So if you have a podcast idea, “who knows,” Kieran says, “you might find a bigger audience out there than you ever imagined.” As you might have sensed, Kieran packs this interview with terrific information about the surprising circus of Hollywood movie-making, an art form we all love and enjoy. Thanks for tuning in.