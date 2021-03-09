The expansive package, which passed by a narrow margin Monday, would repeal no-excuse absentee voting for many Georgians — a method 1.3 million of the state’s residents used to cast ballots in last November’s general election. The measure now moves to the Georgia House, which has passed its own slate of proposed voting restrictions.

The developments in Georgia come amid a flurry of activity around the country by Republican-controlled legislatures to make it harder to vote after the GOP lost the presidency and the US Senate majority in the 2020 elections. On Monday, Iowa became one of the first states to enact new restrictions as the Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new law that makes it harder to vote early.

But Monday’s vote in the Peach State — which came on the final day that the Senate could send its voting package to the state House for consideration — also underscored fresh tensions building among Republicans over how much to restrict paths to the franchise. Republican grassroots activists mounted a weekend campaign to ensure the bill’s passage. In the end, the measure survived by only a one-vote majority of the Senate’s 56 senators, once abstentions were taken into account. And the No. 2 GOP official in Georgia, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, opted to boycott Monday’s debate.

Voting-rights groups also have vowed to bring pressure on legislators in the weeks to come to keep the state from rolling back an array of voting policies that helped drive a record number of Georgians to the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic in the 2020 general election and Senate runoff elections. The efforts to restrict voting come after the traditionally red state backed Democrat Joe Biden for the presidency last year and sent two Democrats to the US Senate, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.