Article content

MILAN/SYDNEY — World shares dipped on Monday as the U.S. Senate’s passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations, raising inflation jitters.

These concerns overshadowed the prospect that stimulus would give another boost to the world’s No.1 economy, likely helping global growth rebound faster from the COVID-19 downturn.

Analysts expect a sharp acceleration in inflation, stoked in part by the latest spike in oil prices, which on Monday climbed above $70 for the first time since the pandemic began.

“Between reflation, inflation risk and equity valuations, there’s plenty of reasons for the market to be jittery over the bond re-pricing,” said Natixis strategist Florent Pochon.

“Equity valuations will of course remain a burning issue in particular for overly rich sectors,” he also said, adding however that sell-offs should be seen as buying opportunities, given that central banks remain “structurally dovish.”

The MSCI world equity index fell 0.1% by 0828 GMT, as gains in European cyclical and travel stocks were offset by losses in Asia.

Chinese stocks posted their biggest decline in seven months, down 3.5%, on concerns that Chinese officials could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.