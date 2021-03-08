Secret origins are the main topic of discussion in Friday’s episode of “WandaVision,” titled “The Series Finale.” In this episode, the ninth of the season, the witchy villainess Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) tells the conflicted superheroine Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) that “power isn’t your problem: It’s knowledge.” When Agatha says this, she is specifically talking about the mysterious nature of Wanda’s “chaos magic” superpowers.

Agatha goes on to suggest that Wanda has suffered from an identity crisis throughout “WandaVision” because Wanda doesn’t understand the nature of her powers or how to use them. The proof of Agatha’s theory seems to be Westview, the modern-day New Jersey suburb that Wanda subconsciously transformed into the Hex, a retro neighborhood whose buildings and inhabitants are all magically made to look like old TV sitcoms.

“This world you made will always be broken,” Agatha tells Wanda. “Just like you.” Agatha’s unkind suggestion leads Wanda on a quest to learn more about her own powers. Wanda’s search for answers will presumably continue after “The Series Finale” in other Marvel movies and TV shows.

Agatha’s line about the empowering nature of knowledge could also be applied to two of the show’s other main characters, the heroic government agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Wanda’s robot husband, Vision (Paul Bettany), both of whom are somewhat in dark about their own powers. “The Series Finale” does not provide substantive answers, but it does leave viewers with a few more questions about what comes next for Wanda and her loved ones.