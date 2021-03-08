Advertisement
‘WandaVision’ Series Finale: Secret Origins
The Disney+ series wrapped up this week with an episode that alluded to past comics lore and pointed to possible future developments. Here’s a breakdown of some of the key references.
- Published March 5, 2021Updated March 8, 2021, 10:57 a.m. ET
Secret origins are the main topic of discussion in Friday’s episode of “WandaVision,” titled “The Series Finale.” In this episode, the ninth of the season, the witchy villainess Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) tells the conflicted superheroine Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) that “power isn’t your problem: It’s knowledge.” When Agatha says this, she is specifically talking about the mysterious nature of Wanda’s “chaos magic” superpowers.
Agatha goes on to suggest that Wanda has suffered from an identity crisis throughout “WandaVision” because Wanda doesn’t understand the nature of her powers or how to use them. The proof of Agatha’s theory seems to be Westview, the modern-day New Jersey suburb that Wanda subconsciously transformed into the Hex, a retro neighborhood whose buildings and inhabitants are all magically made to look like old TV sitcoms.
“This world you made will always be broken,” Agatha tells Wanda. “Just like you.” Agatha’s unkind suggestion leads Wanda on a quest to learn more about her own powers. Wanda’s search for answers will presumably continue after “The Series Finale” in other Marvel movies and TV shows.
Agatha’s line about the empowering nature of knowledge could also be applied to two of the show’s other main characters, the heroic government agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Wanda’s robot husband, Vision (Paul Bettany), both of whom are somewhat in dark about their own powers. “The Series Finale” does not provide substantive answers, but it does leave viewers with a few more questions about what comes next for Wanda and her loved ones.
To help readers better understand those questions, here are some of the key comic book and movie references in this week’s “WandaVision” episode. Major spoilers follow.
The Darkhold
At the start of the episode, Agatha mentions “the Darkhold,” a book of prophecy and magic spells that was originally introduced in Marvel Chillers No. 2. Agatha suggests that Wanda is the spellcaster who, in a prophetic chapter of the Darkhold, is called “The Scarlet Witch,” a nickname for Wanda that was first used in The X-Men No. 4. The Darkhold was previously shown in “Breaking the Fourth Wall” and “Previously On,” the seventh and eighth episodes of “WandaVision.”
The Darkhold is also prominently featured in The Avengers No. 186. In that comic, Wanda is possessed by Chthon, a malevolent spirit who wrote and was then trapped inside the Darkhold. A “Squeaky Clean” cleaning products billboard in “The Series Finale” might be a hat tip to the creators of The Avengers No. 18; Squeaky Clean is made by “M&B Hardware Store,” and M&B seems to be a tribute to the comics writer David Michelinie, who co-wrote that issue with Steven Grant and Mark Gruenwald, and to John Byrne, who drew it.
Before “WandaVision,” the Darkhold was previously featured in two other Marvel TV shows, “The Runaways” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” In those shows, assorted baddies try to use the Darkhold to take over the world, particularly the sorceress Morgan Le Fay (Elizabeth Hurley) in “The Runaways” and the Nazi-like spy Daniel Whitehall (Reed Diamond) in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
During the second of two mid-credits scenes this week, Wanda pores over the Darkhold. That book and its Scarlet Witch chapter will presumably be explained in later Marvel TV shows and movies.
Wundagore, source of Wanda’s powers?
The Squeaky Clean billboard in “The Series Finale” also mentions an “all natural formula using the power of Mother Nature.” This seems to be a nod to The Avengers No. 187, which explains the origins of both the Darkhold and Chthon.
In that comic, Chthon describes himself both as an “earth spirit” and as the brother of “Mother Earth.” Chthon also mentions that, long before the events of The Avengers No. 187, the Darkhold and its spells were sought by various supernatural characters, including Le Fay. Chthon had previously refused to help Le Fay, so she retaliated by burying the book at Wundagore Mountain, located in the fictional East European country Transia. Wanda and her brother Pietro Maximoff were born and raised at Wundagore Mountain, as is first explained in Giant Size Avengers No. 1.
Wundagore Mountain is also indirectly suggested in an ad for Bova Milk from “Don’t Touch That Dial,” the second episode of “WandaVision.” Bova is the name of the human-cow hybrid mutant who, during a flashback in Giant Size Avengers No. 1, serves as Wanda and Pietro’s nursemaid. Bova’s animalistic features are the result of a genetic experiment conducted by the High Evolutionary, an aloof but well-meaning super-scientist who lives at Wundagore Mountain.
Wundagore Mountain hasn’t otherwise been mentioned in “WandaVision,” but the Squeaky Clean ad in “The Series Finale” suggests that Transia is where Wanda has fled in the second mid-credits scene, especially given the mountain range that looms over her rustic cabin.
Vision and the Mind Stone
There are two versions of Vision in “The Series Finale”: a white-skinned version, recreated from Vision’s original body by the unsympathetic government agent Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg), and a green and red doppelgänger, who was created by Wanda and her magic powers. After they meet and fight each other, Hayward’s version of Vision reminds Wanda’s partner that neither one of them possesses the Mind Stone, the reality-altering gem that the evil android Ultron (James Spader) used to create Vision in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”
It’s unclear where the Mind Stone is now, but Wanda tells her red and green dream lover, “You are the piece of the Mind Stone that lives in me.” That cryptic line gives viewers some room for interpretation. At the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” the taciturn hero Captain America (Chris Evans) tells his sidekick, The Falcon (Anthony Mackie), that he “put back” the Mind Stone, as well as the five other gems that the evil alien tyrant Thanos (Josh Brolin) used to kill billions of Earth’s inhabitants.
Captain America probably returned the Mind Stone to the New York headquarters of the international terrorist organization Hydra. That’s where he originally stole the Mind Stone from during an “Avengers: Endgame” flashback, which takes place after the events of “The Avengers.”
Monica’s alien encounter
In the first of two mid-credits scenes this week, Monica meets a green-skinned, pointy-eared alien, Skrull. Monica met some of the shape shifting Skrulls when she was a girl (played by Akira Akbar) in “Captain Marvel,” in which she and the reluctant Kree soldier Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) helped to protect Skrull refugees from being killed by the belligerent Kree. At the end of “Captain Marvel,” Danvers agrees to help the Skrulls relocate to a new planet since the Kree destroyed the Skrulls’ home world some time before the events of that movie.
At the end of “The Series Finale,” a Skrull posing as a U.S. government agent invites Monica to meet up with an unidentified “friend” of her mother, Maria Rambeau, who was an Air Force pilot and a friend to Danvers. Maria didn’t have superpowers, but the Skrull’s reference to Maria suggests that Monica is off to learn about her own undefined supernatural abilities, which she uses to stop bullets in midair in an earlier scene this week. This, too, will probably make more sense some time later on.
