Article content

Emerging market currencies hit three-month lows on Monday as the passage of a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus by the U.S. Senate buoyed the dollar, while Russia’s rouble firmed as reports of an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities lifted oil prices.

Stocks in the developing world sank 1.5% to a two-month low as gains in U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. stimulus package, which now awaits passage in the Democrat held House of Representatives, fanned inflation fears.

“It’s a constant push and pull at the moment between epic stimulus/liquidity and fears over rates and inflation,” said strategists at Deutsche Bank.

“Given this is all happening before most Western economies have even opened up (from coronavirus curbs), it’s highly likely we’ll be in this high volatility pattern for sometime.”

The EM equity index was pulled sharply lower by a 3.5% fall in China mainland stocks – their worst tumble in around eight months – with markets interpreting the modest above 6% growth target set by the government last week as a signal that policy makers would tighten conditions.

Data on Sunday showing China’s February exports grew at a record pace from a year earlier when COVID-19 battered the world’s second-biggest economy, while imports rose less sharply, had little impact.