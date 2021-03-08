Late in his presidency, Barack Obama sought to put the military in charge of drone attacks after a backlash arose over a series of highly visible strikes, some of which killed civilians. The move was intended, in part, to bring greater transparency to attacks in which the United States often refused to acknowledge its role.

Mr. Obama had curtailed the C.I.A.’s lethal role by limiting its drone flights, notably in Yemen. However, the C.I.A. program was not fully shut down worldwide, as the agency and its supporters in Congress balked.

The drone policy was changed in 2017, after Mike Pompeo, the C.I.A. director at the time, made a forceful case to President Donald J. Trump that the agency’s broader counterterrorism efforts were being needlessly constrained. The C.I.A. broadened its drone operations with the move to Dirkou, adding to the agency’s limited covert missions at the time in eastern Afghanistan for strikes in Pakistan, and in southern Saudi Arabia for attacks in Yemen.

The Biden administration’s review of legal and policy frameworks governing targeting is still in preliminary stages. Officials are said to be gathering data, including official estimates of civilian casualties in both military and C.I.A. strikes outside of battlefield zones during the Trump era. A spokeswoman for the White House’s National Security Council, Emily Horne, said that no decisions have been made about new rules.

Some leading congressional Republicans have criticized the administration’s temporary limits on counterterrorism drones strikes and commando raids.

“This action is yet another bureaucratic impediment created by the Biden administration that will give our enemies an advantage over the United States and our allies,” said Representative Mike Rogers of Alabama, the senior Republican on the House Armed Services Committee. He was joined by Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in the statement last week.

Counterterrorism specialists warn that without Pentagon and C.I.A. operations to support French-led missions in the Sahel, the security situation could spiral further out of control.