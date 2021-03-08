Oprah, Meghan and Harry drew a sizable audience on Sunday night, making for an old-style prime-time television moment in the age of on-demand viewing.

Oprah Winfrey’s explosive two-hour interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who had largely kept their silence after announcing last year that they would give up their duties as members of Britain’s royal family, attracted 17.1 million viewers on CBS on Sunday night, according to preliminary Nielsen figures.

Interest in the program was high, but “Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” did not match the ratings figures of similar prime-time exclusives from past decades. The number of viewers climbed as the show went on. It had 16.9 million in its first hour and 17.3 in the second, Nielsen reported.

In a time when Netflix and other streaming platforms dominate viewing habits, those ratings were very strong. The audience tuned in after days of anticipatory coverage of what the pair might reveal about their experiences with the royal family and their decision to leave that life behind.