Bitcoin has continued to divide opinions after a volatile start to the year. A single coin cost more than $57,000 at one point last month, compared with just over $8,000 roughly a year ago. The cryptocurrency has won some notable endorsements of late, including Elon Musk. It’s also been associated with some nail-biting investing moments, With Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management a notable example.

For now, Rokke’s investment will be small, and Seetee will start with just 500 million kroner ($58 million) in capital. The firm plans to keep all its liquid investable assets in the cryptocurrency.

“Peo­ple who know the most about Bit­coin be­lieve its fu­ture suc­cess is near­ly in­evitable,” Rokke said.

“Bit­coin may still go to zero. But it can also be­come the core of a new monetary ­architecture,” Rokke wrote in a shareholder letter on Seetee’s website. He says it’s not inconceivable that one Bit­coin could one day “be worth mil­lions of dollars.”

Rokke’s Aker ASA, which controls oil and oil service companies and has more recently branched out into green tech and renewable energy companies, is setting up a new business, Seetee AS, to tap into the potential of Bitcoin, according to a statement on Monday.

(Bloomberg) — Oil billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke has come out strongly in favor of Bitcoin, as he bets the cryptocurrency will prove the best defense against the disruption facing the finance industry and central banking.

Aker’s Seetee will focus on investing in Bitcoin, establish partnerships with leading players in the Bitcoin and broader blockchain community, launch Bitcoin verification operations and invest in innovation projects and companies.

The Norwegian industrial company, with roots reaching back 160 years, has been active in investing in industrial software, fintech and green energy value chains. Its latest venture into cryptocurrency is intended to help pursue developments in cyber security, financial transactions and emissions-free verification operations, it said.

“The di­rec­tion is clear: fi­nance will be dis­rupt­ed as sure­ly as fos­sil fu­els will be,” Rokke said. “The ques­tion is not if, but when.”

