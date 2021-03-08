Wall Street is growing increasingly nervous about rising bond yields, which could make borrowing more expensive. That could eat into corporate profits, which is why investors have begun to reverse some of the positions they took over the past year in high-growth but risky tech stocks like Tesla.

stock fell 11.5% last week. Musk, who owns nearly 18% of Tesla’s shares, bore most of the brunt of that massive sell-off.

Tesla’s stock gained 743% in 2020, propelling it to No. 5 on the list of most valuable companies on the stock market. And the stock continued to climb in the early weeks of of 2021, gaining another 25% to a record high close of $883.90 on January 26. But shares have lost nearly a third of their value since then, placing them firmly into bear market territory

The decline sent Tesla's market value to No. 7. Friday it closed below $600 a share for the first time since early December. Shares were down an additional 3% in premarket trading Monday.

Even if Tesla’s stock continues to sink, Musk still stands to become much richer in 2021 and beyond.

He received four grants to buy 8.4 million Tesla shares each in 2020. Each of those was worth $4.5 billion at Friday’s closing price, after taking into account the $70 per share excerise price Musk will have to pay. Musk will probably receive three additional options grants this year, each as large and as lucrative as those he received in 2020.

Musk has not exercised any of his options. Executives typically exercise them when they are due to expire, or to free up cash. Musk has never sold Tesla shares.