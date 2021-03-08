Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged lower

against its U.S. counterpart on Monday but fared better than

most other G10 currencies as the United States moved closer to

passing fiscal stimulus and ahead of an interest rate decision

by the Bank of Canada on Wednesday.

The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2666 to the

greenback, or 78.95 U.S. cents.

“We have seen some modest defensiveness with respect to the

loonie,” said Bipan Rai, North America head, FX strategy at CIBC

Capital Markets. “It just feels like the market is closing up

shorts in U.S. dollars.”

The safe-haven U.S. dollar notched a 3-1/2-month high

against a basket of major currencies as elevated U.S. Treasury

yields spooked investors.

Pressure on the loonie was less than on some other

currencies because Canadian yields have been keeping pace with

the recent move higher in U.S. yields and oil has climbed, Rai

said.

Besides the greenback, the only other G10 currency to gain

ground against the Canadian dollar on Monday was the Norwegian

crown .

The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed the stimulus package, and

President Joe Biden said he hoped for quick passage of the

revised bill by the House of Representatives.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,