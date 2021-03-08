Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday but fared better than
most other G10 currencies as the United States moved closer to
passing fiscal stimulus and ahead of an interest rate decision
by the Bank of Canada on Wednesday.
The loonie was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2666 to the
greenback, or 78.95 U.S. cents.
“We have seen some modest defensiveness with respect to the
loonie,” said Bipan Rai, North America head, FX strategy at CIBC
Capital Markets. “It just feels like the market is closing up
shorts in U.S. dollars.”
The safe-haven U.S. dollar notched a 3-1/2-month high
against a basket of major currencies as elevated U.S. Treasury
yields spooked investors.
Pressure on the loonie was less than on some other
currencies because Canadian yields have been keeping pace with
the recent move higher in U.S. yields and oil has climbed, Rai
said.
Besides the greenback, the only other G10 currency to gain
ground against the Canadian dollar on Monday was the Norwegian
crown .
The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed the stimulus package, and
President Joe Biden said he hoped for quick passage of the
revised bill by the House of Representatives.
Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil.
Oil settled 1.6% lower at $65.05, giving back some
recent gains, after Saudi Arabia said there were was no loss of
property following attacks on its oil facilities.
Investors see rising chances that the Bank of Canada would
hike interest rates next year as the economic outlook improves,
but the central bank is likely to push back against those bets
for now, pointing to still high unemployment, analysts say.
Canada’s 10-year yield touched its highest since
January last year at 1.545% before dipping to 1.521%, up 1.9
basis points on the day.
