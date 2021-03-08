The program will provide discounts of up to $50 a month, or $75 on Tribal lands, for broadband service for low-income households. It also includes a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet purchased from certain providers, which are yet to be named but are likely to include major wireless network operators, among others.

In an April Pew Research survey of American parents with children attending school remotely, 36% of low-income respondents said it was somewhat likely their children wouldn’t be able to finish schoolwork because they lacked an internet connection at home. In the same survey, 43% of lower-income parents said it is very or somewhat likely their children will have to do schoolwork on their cellphones.