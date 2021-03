Which is good! The public needs to hear from their President at this moment — when cases are down but worries remain about another surge amid some states relaxing mask mandates.

What’s far less good is that the White House has still yet to put a solo news conference by Biden on his calendar. That makes him unique among recent presidents. And not in a good way.

“As we await word on when President Biden will hold his first solo press conference, an analysis of the past 100 years shows he is behind his 15 most recent predecessors, who all held a solo press conference within 33 days of taking office.”