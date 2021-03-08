What’s far less good is that the White House has still yet to put a solo news conference by Biden on his calendar. That makes him unique among recent presidents. And not in a good way.

“As we await word on when President Biden will hold his first solo press conference, an analysis of the past 100 years shows he is behind his 15 most recent predecessors, who all held a solo press conference within 33 days of taking office.”

THE POINT — NOW ON YOUTUBE! In each episode of his weekly YouTube show, Chris Cillizza will delve a little deeper into the surreal world of politics. Click to subscribe!

His 15 most recent predecessors! That’s a lot!

The response from the White House to this criticism is 1) Biden takes questions from reporters in informal settings and 2) he is laser-focused on the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Which I get! And I also get that simply holding press conferences isn’t a panacea. After all, former President Donald Trump talked to the media more than any modern president, but he lied so often and with such ease that there’s an argument to be made that the country would have been better off if he hadn’t held nearly as many press availabilities.

Still, those explanations aside, it’s long past time for Biden to answer questions from the White House press corps in a sustained solo news conference. Why? Well, consider what has transpired in the first six weeks of the Biden administration.

While Biden has largely avoided the press over these first six weeks, he and his administration have done a number of HUGE things — using his executive power and the Democratic majorities in Congress.