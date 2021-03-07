Citing conversations with US officials, the Journal said Russia is making use of online publications to wage the disinformation campaign, with one State Department official identifying four outlets that have “served as fronts” for the effort.

Though the newspaper noted that the outlets’ readership is small, the sites “played up the vaccines’ risk of side effects, questioned their efficacy, and said the US had rushed the Pfizer vaccine through the approval process, among other false or misleading claims.”

“We can say these outlets are directly linked to Russian intelligence services,” the State Department official told the Journal. “They’re all foreign-owned, based outside of the United States. They vary a lot in their reach, their tone, their audience, but they’re all part of the Russian propaganda and disinformation ecosystem.”

The campaign comes as the US and other countries race to vaccinate people using three vaccines developed in record time by the drug makers Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. US officials have been working to increase confidence in the drugs in recent months as studies showed a concerning level of vaccine hesitancy among some people, though that has decreased as the rollout has progressed.