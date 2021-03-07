As the main caretaker for her immunocompromised mother, who sewed and donated more than 2,000 masks in the early days of the pandemic, Hall said capturing the moment was a major step toward releasing some of the anxiety that upended her mental health in the past year. “I shared a selfie because it was the first time I had been able to look forward to the future in a year,” Hall told CNN Business.

As the vaccine rollout has expanded to more people around the country, vaccine selfies have spread across social networks and chat apps. Whether they’re taken at the time of the shot, on the car ride home or in front of an official banner at a vaccine site, people are celebrating and broadcasting that they’re doing their part to help stop the spread of the virus.

Some vaccine sites are handing out stickers, much like the ones voters receive at Election Day polls, as well as setting up selfie booths and encouraging people to share pictures online with various hashtags, such as #IGotTheShotNYC and #ImABigShot.

As with any selfie, the trend leans into our desire to share positive moments in our lives, not to mention a certain self-promotional impulse. But the motivations behind vaccine selfies go far beyond that: It’s viewed as a way for the selfie-taker to signal to loved ones they are safe and vaccinated, a tool to broadcast being part of an exclusive group and a potential means to help dispel vaccine skepticism in others.