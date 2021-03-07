Article content

(Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia said one of the most protected oil facilities in the world came under attack on Sunday, but crude production appeared to be unaffected after the barrage of missiles and drones was intercepted.

The Saudi Energy Ministry said a storage tank in the Ras Tanura export terminal in the country’s Gulf coast was attacked by a drone from the sea. Shrapnel from a missile also landed near a residential compound for employees of national oil company Saudi Aramco.

“Both attacks did not results in any injury or loss of life or property,” said a spokesman for the Saudi Energy Ministry. A person familiar with the situation also said oil output was unaffected.

A Saudi-led military coalition said earlier it had intercepted missiles and drones launched at the kingdom from neighboring Yemen, just as that country’s Houthi rebelsclaimed a series of attacks.

The attacks are the most serious against the Saudi oil installations since a key processing facility and two oil fields came under fire in September 2019, cutting oil production for several days and exposing the vulnerability of the Saudi petroleum industry. That assault was claimed by the Houthi rebels, although Riyadh pointed the finger at Iran.