(Bloomberg) — Over the past decade, Sanjeev Gupta has built a reputation as one of the globe’s biggest boosters of steel, sealing a slew of deals for mills and smelters from Romania to Australia — while racking up billions in debt for moribund assets that few others wanted.

The former commodities trader has sketched out a vision of a greener future for steel, with his loose network of companies — GFG Alliance — leading the way. But the near-collapse of his biggest lender, Greensill Capital, has abruptly choked off a key source of funding and is threatening that pace of breakneck expansion.

Prompted by concerns over the impact of the unraveling of Lex Greensill’s trade-finance firm, Spain’s government has asked a division of Gupta’s GFG to prove it’s solvent before the company will be allowed to push ahead with a takeover of an aluminum plant, according to people familiar with the matter. Athene Holding Ltd., which is in talks to buy assets tied to Greensill, has excluded Gupta-linked assets from the deal discussions, Bloomberg News reported on March 4.

There are also signs of stress at a lender owned by Gupta’s alliance, Wyelands Bank. The Bank of England ordered Gupta to inject 75 million pounds into the business to return retail deposits after news of Greensill’s troubles, prompted by concerns about Wyelands’ business model and its links to other Gupta companies, according to a person familiar with the matter. And Greensill’s ties to Gupta have emerged as the focus of a probe at Germany’s financial regulator BaFin.