Three professors at the University of South Alabama have been placed on leave after photos surfaced of them wearing costumes and holding props at an on-campus party in 2014 that the university’s president said were “offensive” and “contrary to our core principles of diversity and inclusion.”

One photo shows Bob Wood, a professor of finance, dressed as a Confederate soldier. In another photo, Teresa Weldy, an assistant professor of management, and Alex Sharland, a professor of marketing, pose with a whip and a noose.

“In these photos, members of our tenured faculty appear wearing and holding symbols that are offensive and contrary to the principles of diversity and inclusion that our university strives to incorporate into all of our decisions and actions,” Tony Waldrop, the university’s president, said in a statement this past week. “We condemn the use of any and all racist images or symbols, which are not acceptable in any context on our campus.”

The photos were taken at a costume party at the Mitchell College of Business, where Mr. Wood was the dean at the time, the statement said. They were posted on the university’s Facebook page but were deleted in 2020.