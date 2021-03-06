West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin stalled President Joe Biden’s top priority in Congress after Democrats cut a deal on Friday morning without his approval, launching a furious lobbying effort for his vote.

Democrats kept the Senate open for the longest roll call vote in recent history, as Manchin signaled he would accept the Republicans’ less generous proposal.

But after a long negotiation, and with a flurry of other amendments to consider, Manchin finally agreed to extend $300 weekly unemployment benefits through September 6, about a month earlier than what Democrats had envisioned. The West Virginia Democrat also limited a provision to make the first $10,200 in benefits nontaxable apply only to households making less than $150,000.

“We have reached a compromise that enables the economy to rebound quickly while also protecting those receiving unemployment benefits from being hit with unexpected tax bills next year,” said Manchin in a statement.