The Berlin conductor, Scotland’s most successful baton export, reminisces about his country’s musical glory days in the 1970s in an interview with Edinburgh Music Review.

He throws down a gauntlet to its present regime:

Since the beginning of time, the classical music world has perennially questioned its continued existence and relevance. Even though I remain optimistic about the future, I do share your concerns over ever shrinking music programmes in our junior schools. Whether it is the provision of learning musical instruments or the promotion of talented young artists, the inexorable attrition of music in our schools imperils both the general education of our children and the audiences of tomorrow. It is sadly only through the tireless advocacy of a luminary like dear Nicola Benedetti, that attention is drawn to the plight in the UK. If I can play a role as ambassador for our precious art form, I welcome the challenge! One final aspiration – may Scotland one day again take pride in and embrace a Scottish Opera whose international repertoire and renown will inspire new generations of musicians much as it did on that memorable night in 1971.