WASHINGTON — Democrats in the U.S. Senate forged ahead with President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan early on Saturday, turning back Republican attempts to modify the package in a marathon session that had begun the prior day.

With Republicans united in opposition, Democrats who narrowly control the chamber must keep all 50 of their members on board in order to pass the package, as they hope to do this weekend.

Progress ground to a halt for more than 11 hours as Democrats negotiated a compromise on unemployment benefits to satisfy centrists, chiefly Senator Joe Manchin, who worried the massive package might overheat the economy.

With that issue resolved, the chamber then voted on some of the hundreds of proposals to modify the bill.

Democrats voted down a Republican proposals that would have scaled the bill back to $650 billion; another that would have penalized states like New York that have undercounted nursing-home deaths; and one that would have required schools to provide in-person learning in order to get federal aid.

The largest public health crisis in a century has killed more than 521,000 in the United States, thrown millions out of work and upended most aspects of American life.