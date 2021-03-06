An Interview with Chuck Fink
This show for Storville is my favorite episode because it features an Interview with Chuck Fink. That’s me! This show blossoms with love and fun because turnabout is fair play. Chuck Fink, normally the host of Storyville, becomes the guest storyteller. Chuck’s wife, Cindy is the guest host.
Cindy and Chuck have been married for 40 years, making Cindy a saint. Now retired, Cindy was a professor and administrator at The University of Cincinnati for 31 years. She retired, leaving behind a storied career in academe to create her Asheville based business Pet Care Extraordinaire. Hanging around dogs and cats brings her so much joy. Leaving teaching to walk dogs has her handling a higher breed of animal compared to college students.
Cindy published her book of personal essays in 2020. The book, titled, “Beware of Hanging Icicles–Tales of a New England Girl.”
The book includes a chapter, “I Married My Childhood Playmate”, in which Cindy claims her best friend as a kid, Rochelle, and I are the same personality in two different bodies. The last story I tell in this episode of Stroryville is called “Rochelle”.
Chuck’s career as an organizational consultant ended upon his retiring to Asheville in 2008. Chuck created Men’s Wisdom Works, groups for aging and retired men in 2009. He’s performed 4 roles in “Gypsy”, had a brief stint in standup comedy, and became a storyteller in 2013. Chuck tells stories in Asheville, Western North Carolina, and Jonesborough Tennessee. His personal stories involve humor, pathos, love, and wonder. Chuck is a member of The Asheville Storytelling Circle, The North Carolina Storytelling Guild, and The National Storytelling Network.
Chuck and Cindy married in 1890 in beautiful Westport Massachusetts, Cindy’s hometown. Gerty, Cindy’s mother comes back to life in a story Chuck shares in the interview.
As Chuck says,
“To know Gerty is to know Cindy, and to know Cindy is to know Gerty.”
You’ll hear Chuck tell the Gerty story during the show.
Chuck started his show, Storyville on WPVM-FM 103.7 in Asheville September 2020. Storyville brings top storytellers to the show, telling stories and sharing their lives with the audience. Guests included Becky Stone, Ray Christian, Donna Marie Todd, Michael Reno Harrell, Tim Lowry, and many more.
Storytelling can be heard on WPVMFM 103.7 in Asheville and viewed globally at WPVMFM.org, WPVM Youtube Page.
