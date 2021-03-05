Federico Klein, who lives in the DC area and who goes by Freddie, is the first known Trump administration political appointee to be arrested for taking part in the siege. Federal authorities noted Klein, who is also a former Trump campaign aide, held a top secret-level security clearance at the time of the riot and resigned from the State Department at the end of the administration.

Investigators found several images of Klein in the riot allegedly using a police riot shield to wedge open an entrance for rioters and fighting against a police line for several minutes, according to his arrest affidavit. Klein wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat then changed into a “United States Marine Corps” hat during the riot, investigators say.

Klein is charged with six criminal counts, including assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon, violently entering the Capitol grounds and obstructing law enforcement and Congress. Around 300 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the siege.