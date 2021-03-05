Gather ’round, children, and let Grandpa Gen X tell you what life was like back in nineteen-dickety-ninety-two, when telephones were tethered to the wall by wires, nickels had pictures of bumblebees on them and reality TV was something new and shocking.

Before social media, before reality shows had spread to every corner of earth and sea, there was something genuinely scandalous in MTV’s “The Real World,” which put seven young people in a New York loft to videotape their every fight and flirtation, promising to show us “what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real.”

The creators, Mary-Ellis Bunim, who died in 2004, and Jonathan Murray, referred to it as a “social experiment,” a term that has since been applied to everything from “Big Brother” to “90 Day Fiancé.” But it was not entirely hyperbole; we truly did not know what to expect. What if they hook up? What about the bathrooms? (They, as it turned out, were camera-free.)

Forty “Survivor” seasons, umpteen Bravo franchises and one “Apprentice” host’s presidency later, reality TV is part of the atmosphere: It is entertainment genre and lifestyle, career path and political philosophy. But when the original “Real World” housemates piled into their SoHo loft — accessorized, winkingly, with a giant aquarium — they were like the first astronaut crew boarding a capsule.