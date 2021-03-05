Ms. Rice said good policy started with a good process that involved all the relevant agencies of government. When asked about a demand made by the N.A.A.C.P. during the transition for the Biden administration to create the position of a racial justice “czar” in the West Wing, she shook her head dismissively.

“A czar is a stand-alone person, with maybe one or two staff, who can’t command the interagency,” she said. “Everybody wants a czar. The reality is what you want for your interest, your issue, is to be integrated into everything.”

In an administration whose domestic agenda is dominated by big liberal ideas, her outreach so far has been primarily to union leaders, philanthropies and the leaders of other federal agencies.

But her own family may have also given her more insight into the perspective from the other side of the aisle than many Republicans give her credit for. Ms. Rice’s son, John David Rice-Cameron, was a vocal Trump supporter and in 2018 was the head of the Stanford College Republicans.

Ms. Rice’s decision to take the job has been viewed by some of her former colleagues as a political move to broaden her résumé with work on issues important to Black voters to run for office herself. She said she has not ruled out a run for office at some point, but that she did not take the domestic policy job for that reason.

“This is not a steppingstone,” she said.

Ms. Rice also laughed at the idea of “face time” with the president as a barometer of influence.

“I’m not in there as I was as national security adviser every morning with the P.D.B., which is fine,” she said, referring to the President’s Daily Brief. “This is the great benefit: I’ve been there, done this. I don’t need face time. I need to just get stuff done. I feel like I’m in a position to do that.”