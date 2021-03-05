Advertisement
‘Party Down,’ a Cult Hit, Is Getting a Revival on Starz
The short-lived but beloved sitcom about a team of misanthropic cater-waiters will be revived with a six-episode limited series.
- Published March 4, 2021Updated March 5, 2021, 8:21 a.m. ET
The short-lived Starz sitcom “Party Down,” about a team of misanthropic cater-waiters in Los Angeles, aired in 2009 and 2010 in relative obscurity, then turned into a cult hit in the years since its cancellation. Now, the show will be revived with a six-episode limited series, Starz said on Thursday.
Created by John Enbom, Dan Etheridge, Paul Rudd and Rob Thomas, the ensemble comedy lasted only two seasons in its original run. Now it is available to stream on Starz and Hulu, and in recent years, the popularity grew to such an extent that there started to be talk of a possible movie or a reunion.
The network has decided to give fans what they’ve been asking for.
All four creators are returning for the revival series, with Enbom as showrunner. It is unclear how many of the cast members will return.
Part of the show’s allure is the chemistry of its comedic ensemble, all costumed in white collared shirts and pink bow ties: Lizzy Caplan, Ryan Hansen, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Adam Scott and Martin Starr. (Lynch left the show for “Glee” and was replaced by Jennifer Coolidge and then Megan Mullally.) They all play cater-waiters with Hollywood dreams who are instead spending their days passing out hors d’oeuvres and schlepping cases of wine and cheese from one party to the next.
Thomas said in a news release that after the cast reunited in 2019 for a panel hosted by Vulture, they were determined to get the team back together again.
“The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry,” he said, “but we’re determined to make it happen.”
Writing for The New York Times last month, Alexis Soloski said of the sitcom: “It has the DNA of a workplace comedy in that it brings together people who would never know each other otherwise. But it’s also a hangout comedy in that the waiters work as little as possible.”
