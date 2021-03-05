Reeling from multiple scandals and faced with crescendoing calls for his resignation, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York has managed to retain the support of most voters in his state. But that support appears to come with a time limit attached.

Fifty-five percent of the participants in a Quinnipiac University poll of registered New York State voters said they didn’t think Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, should resign from office. Just 40 percent said that he should.

But by an even wider margin, the state’s voters said they didn’t want the governor to run for re-election next year, according to the poll, which was released on Thursday. Fifty-nine percent said they would not like to see him run again, while just 36 percent said they would.

Democrats were rather split, with 50 percent saying they’d like him to run again and 44 percent saying they wouldn’t.