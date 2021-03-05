Advertisement
Justice Smith Doesn’t Need Your Assumptions
With his lead role in the new HBO Max series “Genera+ion,” the young, charismatic star of stage, indie films and blockbusters found a part that spoke to “the ways I need to live in my truth.”
- March 5, 2021, 10:00 a.m. ET
At 25, Justice Smith had outgrown teenage roles. When he auditioned for “Genera+ion,” a high school dramedy that premieres March 11 on HBO Max, he read for the part of the guidance counselor. It didn’t work out.
Another role was suggested: Chester, the alpha of the Gay-Straight Alliance pack. An A student and star athlete, Chester has a molten core of loneliness and a thing for crop tops and maximal jewelry. “I’m like, a lot,” Chester explains in an early scene. Plenty of actors would have jumped at such a flashy part. Smith’s feet were planted. He didn’t want to play another 17-year-old. But he did the audition anyway.
A particular mix of gross-out comedy and heartbreak, “Genera+ion” (the “+” is a reference to the abbreviation L.G.B.T.Q.+) shadows a cohort of Southern California adolescents as they experiment with sexuality, identity and giving birth in a mall bathroom. (“Euphoria” lite? Sure.) Daniel Barnz, who cocreated the series with his teenage daughter, Zelda, had wondered how he would find an actor capable of Chester’s complexity — the audacity, the emotional lability, the chic. When Smith read the lines, Daniel Barnz wept.
Offered the role, Smith took it. “I was, like, ecstatic,” he said, during a recent video call. “Chester has this bold, brash, all-about-truth, loud, provocative personality that just gave me so much freedom.”
Smith — still baby-faced at 25, with pinchable cheeks and a smile like a solar flare — has never seemed especially confined. An actor of vulnerability and panache, he bounds from experimental plays to indie films to popcorn blockbusters. Not everyone can star, persuasively, opposite both Isabelle Huppert — who taught him, he says, to play not characters, but states of being — and a Pokémon.
“Acting is my first love, and if I don’t explore every facet of that, then I don’t think I would be honoring that love,” he said, with a typical mix of enthusiasm, candor and effortless warmth. Vitamin D seemed to course through the Zoom screen.
He builds each character from the boxers up, literally. “Not to be TMI, but I always try to have the underwear of the characters,” he said. (Chester’s? Yellow briefs, turquoise waistband.) Smith’s craft also involves an emotional undressing, discarding anything that doesn’t feel truthful, even when finding that truth involves running from tennis balls — tennis balls that visual effects wizards eventually transmute into dinosaurs — as in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (2018) and the upcoming “Jurassic World: Dominion.”
“I would tell myself that my character was deathly afraid of tennis balls,” he said.
The fifth of nine siblings, Smith grew up in the less glamorous parts of Orange County, Calif., in a multiracial family. (In his Twitter bio: “not will smiths son.”) He has wanted to be an actor for as long as he can remember. “I wanted to, like, wear someone else’s skin,” he said. “I wanted to inhabit someone else’s language. I wanted to express something within me.”
He studied theater at an arts-focused charter school and soon booked an in-house commercial for Apple. Hired onto the Nickelodeon family superhero series “The Thundermans,” he was fired after two episodes — mostly, he thinks, because he approached the role with the same seriousness he applied to his conservatory-style acting classes. “Oh, Nickelodeon’s not looking for nuance,” he realized, too late. (Nickelodeon did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)
A year later, Baz Luhrmann cast him as Ezekiel Figuero, the sensitive young M.C. at the center of “The Get Down,” a one-season Netflix prestige series set in the Bronx-is-burning ’70s. A New York Times review said Smith’s performance of the “hackneyed” part was “fine,” but “not revelatory.”
Revelation would come. In 2017, he appeared alongside Lucas Hedges in the Off Broadway play “Yen.” The verdict this time? “A one-man fireworks display.”
“He is an astonishment,” said Trip Cullman, who directed him in “Yen” and opposite Isabelle Huppert in the Off Broadway drama “The Mother.” Cullman often works with young actors. Of Smith, he said, “He had the most extraordinary raw power, vulnerability and talent I have ever seen.”
As “Yen” finished, Smith left to make his first “Jurassic World” movie, then “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.” “Oh my gosh,” Bryce Dallas Howard, his “Jurassic Park” castmate, said of Smith’s acting. “It’s so remarkable and intimidating, because it is so honest.” Even when fending off a crabby baryonyx.
“It’s the best when you work with someone who doesn’t pretend,” she added.
Not pretending often requires a lot of work, work that Smith downplays. He didn’t mention the water polo lessons he had taken to play Chester, how he had screened every episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Barnz did. Barnz also described a selfie Smith had sent: Smith at the center of a heap of annotated scripts, highlighters and notebooks.
Instead, Smith told off-the-cuff stories of insisting that the writers change Chester’s astrological sign from Leo to Scorpio, of working with the costume designer to choose every ring and bangle. Offscreen, Smith dresses less flashily. (His video call outfit? An oversized gray hoodie.) So the jewelry and mesh shirts helped him to live inside Chester, a young man who marches not so much to the beat of his own drum as to a dedicated rhythm section.
“We’re showing someone who lives loudly and unapologetically,” Smith said. “There is a price sometimes to living that authentically.”
The idea of living authentically, and what that might cost, was on Smith’s mind last summer, in the months before the “Genera+ion” shoot began. Smith is queer, and while he has never hidden his sexuality, he has often played straight characters, so people made their own assumptions. Gossip sites linked him romantically to women, rightly or wrongly — he made his former relationship with the actress and musician Raffaella Meloni Instagram official — but not to men.
“I felt this, like, house of assumption get built around me,” he said. “I was infuriated by the fact that I had this responsibility to, like, walk out of this house, as if the onus was mine.” But last summer, after he attended a Black Lives Matter protest and watched as the crowd dismissed a Black transgender woman, he decided that he wanted to make a statement.
He told his Instagram followers that their revolution needed to include Black queer people and Black transgender people. He also posted pictures of himself and his then-partner, the actor Nicholas Ashe (“Queen Sugar”), with the hashtags #blackboyjoy, #blacklove, #blackqueerlove.
When people referred to the post as coming out, he corrected them on Twitter. “I didn’t come out,” he wrote. “Y’all came in.”
He worried, briefly, about the post. Hollywood hasn’t always dealt generously with out actors, and as a biracial actor, he knew already how blinkered some casting agents could be.
“There was this very small voice in the back of my head that was like, ‘Oh, maybe this will affect your career, and what will people think?’” he recalled. Then he stopped worrying. “If this affects my career, then I don’t want my career,” he said. “I don’t want to do something where I have to lie about who I am.” This is maybe in part what he meant when he had said earlier that Chester had taught him about “the ways I need to live in my truth.”
Besides, he believed — in an intuitive, almost supernatural way — that the roles would still come, he said, in part because of what he sees as a paradigm shift, a centering of queer stories, an emphasis on queer characters as played by queer actors. (Smith isn’t entirely against the idea of actors — straight or queer — playing different sexualities, though he does find it strange how often straight actors are applauded for it. “You touched lips with another person, how is that brave?” he said.)
The roles have come. He will follow the teenage wasteland of “Genera+ion” with a part in the latest adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons. Casting agents still see him for straight roles, though straight roles are not necessarily the goal. What is the goal? Equity.
“It’s the opportunity to be considered for dynamic, interesting parts regardless of the sexuality of the character,” he said. “Because that’s what straight actors get.”
Any actor who can conjure meaningful emotional dynamics in scenes with a Pikachu can obviously play almost anything. Smith seems to know it.
“If anyone questions what I can do because of who I am, then the proof is in the pudding,” he said. “Look at the receipts.”
