When people referred to the post as coming out, he corrected them on Twitter. “I didn’t come out,” he wrote. “Y’all came in.”

He worried, briefly, about the post. Hollywood hasn’t always dealt generously with out actors, and as a biracial actor, he knew already how blinkered some casting agents could be.

“There was this very small voice in the back of my head that was like, ‘Oh, maybe this will affect your career, and what will people think?’” he recalled. Then he stopped worrying. “If this affects my career, then I don’t want my career,” he said. “I don’t want to do something where I have to lie about who I am.” This is maybe in part what he meant when he had said earlier that Chester had taught him about “the ways I need to live in my truth.”

Besides, he believed — in an intuitive, almost supernatural way — that the roles would still come, he said, in part because of what he sees as a paradigm shift, a centering of queer stories, an emphasis on queer characters as played by queer actors. (Smith isn’t entirely against the idea of actors — straight or queer — playing different sexualities, though he does find it strange how often straight actors are applauded for it. “You touched lips with another person, how is that brave?” he said.)

The roles have come. He will follow the teenage wasteland of “Genera+ion” with a part in the latest adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons. Casting agents still see him for straight roles, though straight roles are not necessarily the goal. What is the goal? Equity.