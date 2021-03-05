Young is Biden’s nominee to serve as deputy director of the office and currently serves as staff director and clerk for the House Appropriations Committee. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native would be the first Black woman to lead the OMB if nominated and confirmed by the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats are publicly pressuring the Biden administration to pick the well-respected congressional staffer. Young has won bipartisan praise for her work on the committee, and her reputation carries significant weight in both chambers on both sides of the aisle.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday acknowledged that Young is a favorite on Capitol Hill for the position, but said there are a “range of individuals in the country who are qualified for the job.”

“We certainly know there’s lots of support on Capitol Hill, and again (Biden) thinks so highly of her, he nominated her to serve in a senior role,” Psaki said at a White House briefing.