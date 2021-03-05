Days after taking office, Mr. Biden signed an executive order on climate change that also promised a new focus on economic development in communities that have been reliant on coal mining and power plants. A committee tasked with wrestling with the problem was given 60 days to make a plan. “We’re never going to forget the men and women who dug the coal and built the nation,” the president said. “We’re going to do right by them.”

Without direct federal help, local residents and experts say, people living in those communities could suffer increasingly dire consequences as the nation moves away from coal for good — ending the boom-and-bust cycle that dominated their economies with a final and decisive bust.

How the new administration follows through on its promise could be a determining factor in whether some of these communities survive at all, local residents say.

Dan Mosley, the county judge executive of Harlan County, believes that the president should consider tax incentives for people who move to distressed Appalachian counties, a highway extension and the reduction of red tape for federal grants that fund economic development projects.

“I hope this plan that’s been written isn’t just some promise to get our hopes up here,” he said.