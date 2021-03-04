Article content
(Adds Powell comments, updates prices, breakeven rate)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 4 – U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Thursday,
with the 10-year yield topping 1.5%, as Federal Reserve Chair
Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s view on maintaining
its current ultra-accomodative policy even as inflation concerns
simmer.
Powell told a Wall Street Journal forum that government
stimulus and vaccine rollouts give “good reason to think we will
make more progress soon” on the Fed’s goal of maximum employment
and sustained inflation of 2%.
While Powell was echoing recent remarks from several central
bank officials, markets were disappointed he did not make
stronger comments about the recent jump in yields after the
10-year spiked to a one-year high of 1.614% last week.
“The markets wanted to hear something different, the market
is kind of setting up its own narrative,” said Kim Rupert,
managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action
Economics in San Francisco.
“He didn’t push back as strongly against the move that the
markets were expecting.”
On Tuesday, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, noting last week’s
rise in yields, acknowledged concern over the possibility a
rapid rise in yields could dampen economic activity, while most
other central bank officials have downplayed the increase.
“It is pretty clear the Fed will tolerate a fair amount of
inflation in the numbers, at least in the near-term. Their
belief is that it will moderate in the intermediate-to-long-term
and there is still significant work to do to reach their
employment goals,” said Brian Rehling, head of global fixed
income strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St.
Louis.
“The Fed is aware that any change in their tone could kind
of upset the apple cart here, and I would expect them to
continue with the same mantra as long as they view this
inflation as transitory.”
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.7
basis points to 1.547 percent.
Breakeven inflation rates were last at 2.218%,
or what investors are now pricing in average annual inflation
for the next 10 years, after closing at 2.222% on Wednesday.
The cost of borrowing U.S. Treasuries in the overnight
repurchase agreement, or repo market, fell to between a -3% to
-4% on Thursday, analysts said, caused by the recent bond market
sell-off and suggesting stress in money markets.
Prior to Powell’s comments, yields on longer-dated briefly
moved higher after weekly jobless claims data indicated the
labor market outlook was improving, in contrast to Wednesday’s
report on private employer hiring.
Other data from the Labor Department also showed worker
productivity in the fourth quarter fell at its sharpest pace in
almost 40 years while unit labor costs rebounded.
The yield on 30-year Treasury bond was up 5.1
basis points to 2.302 percent.
Later in the session, a Commerce Department report showed
new orders for U.S. goods rose more than anticipated in January,
but the pace of business spending on equipment had slowed.
The post-Powell trading also pushed up a closely-watched
part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between
yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as
an indicator of economic expectations. It was last at 140 basis
points, 6.3 higher than at Wednesday’s close.
March 4 Thursday 3:39PM New York / 2039 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN1 157-4/32 -1-13/32
10YR TNotes JUN1 132-112/256 -0-156/2
56
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0375 0.038 -0.003
Six-month bills 0.0625 0.0634 0.002
Two-year note 99-247/256 0.1428 0.002
Three-year note 99-122/256 0.3033 0.016
Five-year note 98-170/256 0.7736 0.047
Seven-year note 99-106/256 1.2127 0.072
10-year note 96-32/256 1.5467 0.077
30-year bond 90-204/256 2.302 0.051
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.50 -0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 6.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.50 0.25
spread
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Barbara Lewis and
Sonya Hepinstall)