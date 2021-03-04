The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it will examine whether Apple is making developers agree to “unfair or anti-competitive” terms and conditions so their products can make it onto iPhones or iPads.

“Millions of us use apps every day to check the weather, play a game or order a takeaway,” CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said in a statement. “Complaints that Apple is using its market position to set terms which are unfair or may restrict competition and choice — potentially causing customers to lose out when buying and using apps — warrant careful scrutiny.”

Apple charges app developers a 30% commission on all content bought via its payment system. In November, the company said it would charge a reduced 15% commission for businesses earning less than $1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.

The probe comes as Apple faces growing pressure from regulators in many of its top markets. It mirrors a similar investigation launched by the European Commission last June.