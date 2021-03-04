, the payments company founded and run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, announced Thursday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Jay-Z’s Tidal platform.

Nonetheless, it’s a puzzling deal for a company known for its financial products. Dorsey addressed the issue in a series of tweets on Thursday, “Why would a music streaming company and a financial services company join forces?!” The answer, he said, “comes down to a simple idea: finding new ways for artists to support their work.”

“Given what Square has been able to do for sellers of all sizes and individuals through Cash App, we believe we can now work for artists to see the same success for them, and us,” he added. “We’re going to start small and focus on the most critical needs of artists and growing their fanbases.”

Moshe Katri, an analyst at Wedbush, said the deal is part of Square’s “ongoing strategy of building eco-systems around merchants/sellers and consumers.” In buying Tidal, Katri said Square can expand its user base to include artists, musicians and fans.

Investors appeared less certain of the benefits. Shares of Square were down nearly 7% in early trading Thursday following the announcement.

Tidal was launched in 2014 and purchased a year later by a consortium of artists , including Jay-Z, for $56 million. The move came as an alternative to other streaming services, such as Spotify, following arguments over artist compensation. But the service never seemed to catch on in the same way.

“Square created ecosystems of tools for sellers & individuals, and we’ll do the same for artists,” Dorsey said. “We’ll work on entirely new listening experiences to bring fans closer together, simple integrations for merch sales, modern collaboration tools, and new complementary revenue streams.”