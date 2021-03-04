TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) 2021 Convention—the world’s premier mineral exploration and mining event—will mark its 89th anniversary with a virtual convention on March 8-11, 2021.

“The PDAC Convention is a must attend event for the world’s mineral exploration and mining industry,” says PDAC President Felix Lee who is attending his 34th consecutive convention. “I’m excited to showcase our industry in this new, virtual environment.”

The event, which kicks off on International Women’s Day, will highlight the importance of equity, diversity and inclusion in the industry. While there’s work to be done, important progress is being made. Diversity and inclusion are key priorities for PDAC and featured throughout our programming at the annual PDAC Convention.

In 2021, all attendees will have access to a customized virtual platform to navigate through the various exhibit halls, enjoy sessions covering the industry’s trending topics, use our matchmaking tool and network with colleagues. Educational sessions and new content will be accessible post-convention for three months.

“The PDAC Convention helps the industry stay connected, which is more important than ever before. We’ve always been unmatched in our ability to connect attendees to the broader international mining and exploration community and keep them informed of the latest industry news, trends, and developments through our extensive programming. We’re excited to continue this iconic and seminal industry event virtually,” says Lee.

Attendees will also enjoy the social side of PDAC 2021 with musical acts, exclusive tours, interactive events and more! A variety of engaging entertainment will be showcased throughout the four days of convention.

PDAC 2021 Convention highlights include:

