“It’s arcane legislative language — hearing it read out loud is not like someone’s reading a novel,” Mr. Hays, 75, said in an interview. “It’s just legislative language that oftentimes doesn’t make any sense when it’s read by itself.”

His most recent successor, Joe Novotny, who announced his retirement this week, said he had worked with a coach to develop a routine for resting his vocal cords and doing breathing exercises.

“To be asked to be a voice for the House — it was never lost on me that every day was an honor,” Mr. Novotny, 45, said in an interview on Thursday, his final day of work in the House after more than a decade. “Anytime you are announcing or reading something, it’s not about you. It’s about the voice someone else is using through you.”

Like the staff set to power the Senate floor through Thursday evening, Mr. Novotny was present when the mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he returned to work to help narrate the House through a second impeachment debate. He recalled practicing reading the impeachment resolutions and the challenge of reading somber death resolutions and resignations prompted by circumstances that were less than ideal.

“There’s an expectation that we will show up, and we will do our work without falter,” he added. “We’re trained to blend into the woodwork; we don’t want to call attention to ourselves.”

Mr. Novotny praised his Senate counterparts, noting that they frequently had to call the entire alphabetical roll of the Senate — no easy feat, but a practice typically avoided in the House — and deal with a similarly unpredictable schedule.

“I truly have this appreciation for them, because I’ve seen how much they’ve had to sacrifice as well,” he said. “My heart goes out to them. I know it’s a challenging time. But they will absolutely do a perfect job.”

