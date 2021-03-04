“It was loud for various reasons,” Dr. Anarumo said. “I didn’t expect the noise level necessarily.”

‘You go inside’

The risks of in-room isolation had become clear last spring, when Dr. Anarumo was still teaching at the Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs. The younger cadets had been sent home, but nearly 1,000 seniors were quarantining on campus for the two months until graduation.

The conditions were strict: The seniors were in single rooms, eating takeout meals and studying remotely. If they were spotted within six feet of one another, they were sent on marches as punishment. Dr. Anarumo was at home, preparing to leave for his new job, when he got a call that there had been a suicide in the dormitory. Two days later, there was another.

As some parents lashed out over the lockdown conditions, the administration relaxed them, allowing seniors to double up in rooms and leave campus to buy meals. The Academy’s leaders revisited all their early decisions, reconsidering the risks posed by isolation, Dr. Anarumo said.

“There’s a phrase the military call ‘going inside,’ it means getting inside your own head,” he said. “Sometimes, when you’re in isolation, you go inside and you kind of get lost in your own thoughts, without the forced interaction.”

Dr. Anarumo had been through this before; over three decades in the Army and Air Force, he had lost 11 men and women to suicide. Once, he had carried home the remains of an airman back to the United States, “and the mother attacked me,” he said. “It was horrible, but that was the responsibility.”

By the time he arrived at Norwich as its new president, Dr. Anarumo felt strongly that the benefits of quarantine needed to be weighed carefully against its toll on mental health.