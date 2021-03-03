Article content

LONDON — Sterling steadied against the dollar on Wednesday and gained against the euro ahead of the announcement of Britain’s budget for the coming fiscal year, which is expected to prop up the economy as it prepares for a reopening from lockdowns.

The pound was flat at $1.3967 by 0841 GMT, after falling to its lowest in 2-1/2 weeks on Tuesday. It was 0.1% higher to the euro at 86.45 pence.

In a budget speech at 1230 GMT, finance minister Rishi Sunak will promise to do “whatever it takes,” including a five-month extension of a huge jobs rescue plan, to steer the economy through what he hopes will be the final months of COVID restrictions.

Sunak has already racked up Britain’s highest borrowing since World War Two and he will turn to the bond markets again in his budget speech, saying the task of fixing the public finances will only begin once a recovery is in sight.

“We’re not expecting too many surprises when the Chancellor takes to his feet to deliver one of the most widely leaked budgets in history,” said Robert Alster, CIO at wealth manager Close Brothers Asset Management.

“The key focus will clearly be continued support for the economy, as we navigate our way out of lockdown. Businesses will be listening closely for the approach to business rates and VAT cuts in the coming months.”