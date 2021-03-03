According to the research, accounts rated by outside media watchdogs as being far-right and frequent spreaders of misinformation are far more likely to generate likes, shares and other forms of engagement on their respective Facebook pages than right-wing sources of reliable information — which in turn are better at generating engagement than left-wing sources of misinformation.

The results provide evidence that right-wing sources of misinformation are some of the most engaging content creators on Facebook, said Laura Edelson, a researcher at NYU’s Cybersecurity for Democracy initiative.

“My takeaway is that, one way or another, far-right misinformation sources are able to engage on Facebook with their audiences much, much more than any other category,” Edelson said. “That’s probably pretty dangerous on a system that uses engagement to determine what content to promote.”

Facebook FB didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.