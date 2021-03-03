In a blog post Tuesday, the company said that four vulnerabilities in its software allowed hackers to access servers for Microsoft Exchange, “which enabled access to email accounts, and allowed installation of additional malware to facilitate long-term access to victim environments.” The firm added that the online platform for Exchange, the cloud-based version of the service, was not affected.

Microsoft MSFT is now urging users to download software patches, or fixes, for the four different vulnerabilities that were found.

The company said that it believes the attacks were carried out by Hafnium, “a group assessed to be state-sponsored and operating out of China.” It did not offer evidence supporting the assessment, but said the “state-sponsored” actor was identified by the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center based on observed “tactics and procedures.”

“We are sharing this information with our customers and the security community to emphasize the critical nature of these vulnerabilities and the importance of patching all affected systems immediately,” it said.