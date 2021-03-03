Maezawa also said that he’s decided to expand his definition of an “artist,” which he initially defined as singers, dancers, painters and other traditional creative fields. Now, he’s open to including people from all walks of life as long as they view themselves as artists, Maezawa said in a video announcement Tuesday.

Maezawa’s invitation to the public to join his Starship mission comes as another billionaire, Shift4 payment platform CEO Jared Isaacman, is searching for a member of the public to join him on a trip to orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. That mission is slated for later this year and is aimed at raising money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

The website for “Dear Moon,” Maezawa’s name for his space mission, now includes a link where applicants can pre-register through March 14. Initial screenings of the candidates will begin March 21.

There will be two main criteria for selection: Applicants should be seeking to “push the envelope” in their field of work by going to space “to help other people and greater society in some way,” and they should be willing to support their fellow crew members during the journey.