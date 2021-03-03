“I think President Trump has a responsibility to tell them to stand down — this threat is credible, it’s real,” Rep. Michael McCaul told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead” when asked whether Trump should be more forcefully dismiss the notion he could still be inaugurated on March 4.

“It’s a right-wing militia group that believes that the original — because the original inaugural day was March 4 until the 20th Amendment passed, they think this is the true inauguration day and that President Trump should be inaugurated tomorrow. And that is the threat we face right now,” the Texas Republican continued.

McCaul’s message to Trump comes as information provided by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security has warned of increased chatter among extremists, including members of the Three Percenters extremist group, discussing possible plots against the Capitol on March 4, a date that conspiracy theorists have focused on, according to sources familiar with the matter.

QAnon conspiracy theorists believe Trump will be inaugurated on March 4, returning him to the presidency. Between 1793 and 1933, inauguration often fell on March 4 or a surrounding date.